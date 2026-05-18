iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Aercap by 282.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aercap by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 138,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $154.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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