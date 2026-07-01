iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,527.05. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,939 shares of company stock valued at $133,279,108. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,384.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,253.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $686.87 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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