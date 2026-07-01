iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $941.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.0%

CAT stock opened at $1,063.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $908.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $384.25 and a one year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here