iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,892 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.3%

LOW stock opened at $220.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.22. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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