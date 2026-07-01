iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,216 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.47 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here