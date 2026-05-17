iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,414 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.3%

SPGI stock opened at $402.90 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Mizuho boosted their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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