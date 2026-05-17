iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,215 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $77,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 667.0% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $281.91 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $227.59 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $297.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.92.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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