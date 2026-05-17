iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,359. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $421.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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