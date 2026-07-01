iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,540 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 18.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 16.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $4,402,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $360,996.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,341,128.10. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock valued at $308,333,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Stock Up 4.7%

Datadog stock opened at $260.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.18, a P/E/G ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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