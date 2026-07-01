iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3,848.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $985,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $269,572,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion lifted its position in BlackRock by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,299,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $20,279,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,393.00 to $1,430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.44.

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Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BLK opened at $959.52 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,041.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,047.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 53.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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