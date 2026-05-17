iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $132.96 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,451 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $132,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $438.16 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $486.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.12. The company has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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