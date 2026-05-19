iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,653 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EME

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $875.56 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.68 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $806.06 and a 200-day moving average of $722.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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