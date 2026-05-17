iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $435.72. The company has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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