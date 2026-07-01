iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $23.92 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after buying an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,050,397,000 after buying an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after buying an additional 516,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Down 2.4%

PLD stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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