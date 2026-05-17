iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $26.27 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,447 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 121,130 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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