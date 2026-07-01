iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 3,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: One bullish article argues T-Mobile remains an attractive long-term value play, citing strong quarterly operating trends, 6% year-over-year postpaid account growth, 3.9% ARPA growth, and a roughly 10% adjusted free cash flow yield. The piece also says the US Cellular acquisition should add spectrum, customers, and towers, which could strengthen T-Mobile’s competitive position. Article Title

One bullish article argues T-Mobile remains an attractive long-term value play, citing strong quarterly operating trends, 6% year-over-year postpaid account growth, 3.9% ARPA growth, and a roughly 10% adjusted free cash flow yield. The piece also says the US Cellular acquisition should add spectrum, customers, and towers, which could strengthen T-Mobile’s competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: T-Mobile was also mentioned in coverage calling it a “strong value stock” and in brokerage commentary showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

T-Mobile was also mentioned in coverage calling it a “strong value stock” and in brokerage commentary showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent selling has been driven by worries that SpaceX/Starlink could enter the mobile market and intensify competition for major wireless carriers, including T-Mobile. Investors are also digesting reports that T-Mobile is changing legacy plans, which could raise bills for some customers and create churn or backlash. Article Title

Recent selling has been driven by worries that SpaceX/Starlink could enter the mobile market and intensify competition for major wireless carriers, including T-Mobile. Investors are also digesting reports that T-Mobile is changing legacy plans, which could raise bills for some customers and create churn or backlash. Negative Sentiment: Another headwind is that T-Mobile was removed from the Russell Top 50 Index and Russell 1000 Dynamic Index, which may have added technical selling pressure and reinforced the negative tone around the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.27.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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