iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $33.48 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Transdigm Group worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 13,099 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $21,949,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,513.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,326.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,234.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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