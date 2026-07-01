iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $48.16 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $48,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here