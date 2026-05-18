iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7,168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 357,367 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $20,339,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $970.70 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is $809.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,488 shares of company stock worth $27,115,961. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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