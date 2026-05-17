iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $92.53 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up about 1.2% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of CMS Energy worth $92,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.70 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $212,382.30. This represents a 260.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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