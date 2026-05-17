iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.23 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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