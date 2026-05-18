iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 892.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,550.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $643.36 and a one year high of $1,675.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,123.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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