iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,797 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 45,879 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: U.S. officials will buy back Duke Energy’s North Carolina offshore wind lease, and Duke will terminate the project in a settlement with the Department of the Interior. While Duke receives about $129 million, the move signals a retreat from a renewable project and raises questions about capital allocation and regulatory direction. Article Title

U.S. officials will buy back Duke Energy’s North Carolina offshore wind lease, and Duke will terminate the project in a settlement with the Department of the Interior. While Duke receives about $129 million, the move signals a retreat from a renewable project and raises questions about capital allocation and regulatory direction. Negative Sentiment: Several related reports on the wind lease termination suggest Duke is exiting a previously planned growth avenue, which may be viewed as a setback for its clean-energy expansion strategy. Article Title

Several related reports on the wind lease termination suggest Duke is exiting a previously planned growth avenue, which may be viewed as a setback for its clean-energy expansion strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Indiana regulators approved Duke’s $20 million project to serve a semiconductor manufacturer, a small but positive sign that the company is still winning regulated growth opportunities tied to industrial demand. Article Title

Indiana regulators approved Duke’s $20 million project to serve a semiconductor manufacturer, a small but positive sign that the company is still winning regulated growth opportunities tied to industrial demand. Positive Sentiment: Duke highlighted nearly $1 billion in spending with North Carolina suppliers, reinforcing grid investment, domestic sourcing, and support for future electricity demand. That fits the utility’s long-term earnings-growth narrative. Article Title

Duke highlighted nearly $1 billion in spending with North Carolina suppliers, reinforcing grid investment, domestic sourcing, and support for future electricity demand. That fits the utility’s long-term earnings-growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched an AI-powered Bill Insights tool for Carolinas customers, a modest but investor-friendly digital upgrade that may improve customer service and engagement during peak summer demand. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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