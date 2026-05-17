iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.81 and a 12-month high of $421.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $365.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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