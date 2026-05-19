iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,389 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $301,532,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 316.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 186.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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