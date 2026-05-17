iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $13.71 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.61. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.64 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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