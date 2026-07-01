iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,684 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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