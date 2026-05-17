iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 127,810 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,464 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 127,810 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $71,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.29 and a 200-day moving average of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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