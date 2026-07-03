iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,147 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 540.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 798 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.87.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $294.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,002,802. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here