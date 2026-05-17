iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,587 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,530 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays cut Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Adobe Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $247.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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