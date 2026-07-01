iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,970 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $72,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

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