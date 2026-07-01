iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,152 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,900 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after buying an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,256,144,000 after buying an additional 14,874,407 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here