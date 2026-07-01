iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,782 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up 0.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $65,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. President Capital decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.2%

GE stock opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $243.34 and a 52 week high of $379.67. The company has a market capitalization of $389.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

More GE Aerospace News

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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