iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,315 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,315 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock valued at $238,448,539 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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