iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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