Iams Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,790 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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