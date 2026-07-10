Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,593 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $437.27 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $425.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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