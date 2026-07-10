Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $199.85 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average is $203.41. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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