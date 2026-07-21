Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $17.15 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,325 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.45 and a 200 day moving average of $236.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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