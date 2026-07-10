Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 53,231 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,399,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here