Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $7.03 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.81.
Get Our Latest Report on CAT
Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0%
NYSE:CAT opened at $938.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $927.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.89.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Caterpillar News
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar is being viewed as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts and commentators highlighting strong demand tied to data center construction and broader AI buildout. CAT Outperforms NVDA & Tech Sector, AI Data Center Demand Powers Growth
- Positive Sentiment: The company continues to expand its mining technology capabilities after acquiring Skycatch, a move aimed at improving mine safety, productivity, and planning with AI and near-real-time spatial data. Caterpillar acquires Skycatch to expand mining technology portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s planned headquarters expansion in Las Colinas signals ongoing investment and confidence in long-term business growth. Caterpillar digs into new $34M HQ expansion in Las Colinas
- Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns remain a support factor, with attention on Caterpillar’s dividend hike and buybacks as part of its cash-return profile. Why Caterpillar’s Dividend Hike and Buybacks Make Capital-Return Mix Central to Its Tax Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Market roundups continue to list Caterpillar among industrial and mining names to watch, but these pieces do not add a major new catalyst. Industrial Stocks To Watch Today - July 8th
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says Caterpillar is losing momentum as investors question whether the AI rally has gone too far, with valuation, tariffs, and execution risks weighing on sentiment. CAT Stock Heads For Second Weekly Loss: Is Caterpillar's AI Rally Fading?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation-focused commentary suggests Caterpillar may already be priced for a lot of future growth, which can limit upside near term. Is Caterpillar (CAT) Still A Bargain Or Already Fully Priced?
- Negative Sentiment: Another headline noted Caterpillar stock dipping in the latest session, reinforcing near-term weakness in trading sentiment. Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Caterpillar Profile
(Free Report
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Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
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