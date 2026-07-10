Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,559 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $430.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $434.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $398.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $417.38.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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