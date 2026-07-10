Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $338.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 277.30, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total transaction of $242,795.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,721.30. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,839.38. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here