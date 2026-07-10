Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $986.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $1,055.35 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.30 and a one year high of $1,125.00. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,014.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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