Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,902 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 148,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.70% of Ichor worth $61,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 807,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 738,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 120,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $60,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,986.59. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,028,364.80. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,611 shares of company stock worth $4,356,699. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.87. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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