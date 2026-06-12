ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 13,548 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 335.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE TYL opened at $295.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $322.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.73. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $543.00 target price (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Trending Headlines about Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reiterated its buy rating on Tyler Technologies and raised its price target to $420 , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

BTIG Research reiterated its rating on Tyler Technologies and raised its price target to , suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson also reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $460 price target, which is even more bullish and may help support investor confidence.

D.A. Davidson also reaffirmed a rating and set a price target, which is even more bullish and may help support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied to Tyler’s recent investor day suggested the company is “a much stronger company,” reinforcing a favorable long-term view of fundamentals and execution.

Coverage tied to Tyler’s recent investor day suggested the company is “a much stronger company,” reinforcing a favorable long-term view of fundamentals and execution. Positive Sentiment: York Public Schools announced plans to deploy a bus-tracking app, highlighting ongoing demand for Tyler’s public-sector software solutions and potential for incremental contract wins.

York Public Schools announced plans to deploy a bus-tracking app, highlighting ongoing demand for Tyler’s public-sector software solutions and potential for incremental contract wins. Neutral Sentiment: Tyler Technologies presented at the D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference, with transcript coverage likely keeping attention on management’s outlook and strategy rather than introducing new material news. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Presents at D.A. Davidson 2nd Annual Technology & Consumer Conference 2026 Transcript

Tyler Technologies presented at the D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference, with transcript coverage likely keeping attention on management’s outlook and strategy rather than introducing new material news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary was mixed overall, with some conflicting sentiment in broader technology-sector coverage, which may be tempering enthusiasm for the stock. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Tyler Technologies (TYL), Cloudflare (NET) and Zscaler (ZS)

Analyst commentary was mixed overall, with some conflicting sentiment in broader technology-sector coverage, which may be tempering enthusiasm for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Tyler Technologies as a strong growth stock, which is supportive but not likely to be the main driver of trading today. Here's Why Tyler Technologies (TYL) is a Strong Growth Stock

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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