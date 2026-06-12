ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 22,100 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3,186.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the company's stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,060.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company's stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Down 0.8%

Clorox stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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