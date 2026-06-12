ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,818 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,828 shares of the company's stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,652 shares of the company's stock worth $185,730,000 after buying an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,305,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb shares have been moving higher, with recent trading showing the stock recovering after a period of weakness and attracting renewed investor interest. Article Title

Airbnb shares have been moving higher, with recent trading showing the stock recovering after a period of weakness and attracting renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive on ABNB, with multiple firms maintaining buy or outperform ratings and the average price target still above the current trading range. Article Title

Analysts remain generally constructive on ABNB, with multiple firms maintaining buy or outperform ratings and the average price target still above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Airbnb as a “trending” or “value” stock, but these pieces were more about investor screening than a clear new catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Several articles framed Airbnb as a “trending” or “value” stock, but these pieces were more about investor screening than a clear new catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: At Airbnb’s annual meeting, shareholders re-elected the board, auditor, and approved executive pay, suggesting governance continuity rather than a major strategic shift. Article Title

At Airbnb’s annual meeting, shareholders re-elected the board, auditor, and approved executive pay, suggesting governance continuity rather than a major strategic shift. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed another round of stock sales, and repeated insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors even if the transactions are relatively small versus his overall stake. Article Title

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed another round of stock sales, and repeated insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors even if the transactions are relatively small versus his overall stake. Negative Sentiment: Rising regulatory scrutiny of short-term rentals, including new rules in Cape Town, highlights a broader risk that could pressure Airbnb’s operating model in some markets. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,732,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,177,209.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $130.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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