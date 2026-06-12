ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,620,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

PFE stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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