ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 164,238 shares of the company's stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 135,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 91,390 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company's stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3%

ZTS stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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